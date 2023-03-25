IMPACT Wrestling Reveals Date And Location For Slammiversary 2023

IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2023 has a date and location.
The return of the big event was announced during Friday's IMPACT Sacrifice. It was announced Slammiversary will take place on July 15 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. The show will be in the same location that Sacrifice took place, St. Clair College.
Slammiversary 2022 was held at The Asylum in Nashville, Tennessee.
IMPACT Wrestling will hold its next pay-per-view, IMPACT Rebellion, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on April 16.
⚡ IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice 2023 Results
IMPACT Wrestling presents Sacrifice 2023 tonight. The main event was changed leading up to the event due to an injury to Josh Alexander for [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 25, 2023 07:07AM
