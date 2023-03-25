IMPACT Wrestling presents Sacrifice 2023 tonight.

The main event was changed leading up to the event due to an injury to Josh Alexander forcing him to relinquish the title and be removed from the card.

IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice 2023 Results

- Time Machine (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, and KUSHIDA) defeated Frankie Kazarian, Steve Maclin, and Rich Swann

- IMPACT World Tag Team Championship Match: Bullet Club (Ace Austin and Chris Bey) defeated vs. TMDK (Bad Dude Tito and Shane Haste)

- IMPACT X-Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel (c) defeated Lince Dorado

- IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match: Joe Hendry (c) defeated Brian Myers

- Busted Open Match: Bully Ray defeated Tommy Dreamer

- Deonna Purrazzo defeated Gisele Shaw

- Mike Bailey defeated Jonathan Gresham

- PCO defeated Kenny King