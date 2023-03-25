WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice 2023 Results 

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 25, 2023

IMPACT Wrestling presents Sacrifice 2023 tonight.

The main event was changed leading up to the event due to an injury to Josh Alexander forcing him to relinquish the title and be removed from the card.

- Time Machine (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, and KUSHIDA) defeated Frankie Kazarian, Steve Maclin, and Rich Swann

- IMPACT World Tag Team Championship Match: Bullet Club (Ace Austin and Chris Bey) defeated vs. TMDK (Bad Dude Tito and Shane Haste)

- IMPACT X-Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel (c) defeated Lince Dorado

- IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match: Joe Hendry (c) defeated Brian Myers

- Busted Open Match: Bully Ray defeated Tommy Dreamer

- Deonna Purrazzo defeated Gisele Shaw

- Mike Bailey defeated Jonathan Gresham

- PCO defeated Kenny King


