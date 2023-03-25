2023 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal Set For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 25, 2023

The 2023 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal will take place on next week’s episode of Smackdown before WrestleMania 39.

It was announced the 2023 match will feature names including LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, Karrion Kross, Bronson Reed, Xavier Woods, Johnny Gargano, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, Madcap Moss, Elias, the Brawling Brutes, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row and more!

André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal returns next week on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/nyqp89rQ7J — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 25, 2023