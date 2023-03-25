2023 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal Set For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

The 2023 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal will take place on next week’s episode of Smackdown before WrestleMania 39.
It was announced the 2023 match will feature names including LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, Karrion Kross, Bronson Reed, Xavier Woods, Johnny Gargano, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, Madcap Moss, Elias, the Brawling Brutes, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row and more!
André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal returns next week on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/nyqp89rQ7J— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 25, 2023
⚡ Major Name To Kickoff WWE WrestleMania 39
A major star will kick off WWE WrestleMania 39 next weekend. On Friday's SmackDown, commentary revealed the match that would open WrestleMa [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 25, 2023 06:49AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com