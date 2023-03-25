Major Name To Kickoff WWE WrestleMania 39

A major star will kick off WWE WrestleMania 39 next weekend.
On Friday's SmackDown, commentary revealed the match that would open WrestleMania weekend. Michael Cole announced that John Cena vs. Austin Theory would be the first match of WrestleMania 39 weekend on WrestleMania Saturday.
The event is being held in Los Angeles, California on April 1 and April 2, 2023.
Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes will main event on WrestleMania Sunday, with the rumored WrestleMania Saturday main event being Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley, although that is not 100% confirmed.
