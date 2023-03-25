WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Major Name To Kickoff WWE WrestleMania 39

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 25, 2023

A major star will kick off WWE WrestleMania 39 next weekend.

On Friday's SmackDown, commentary revealed the match that would open WrestleMania weekend. Michael Cole announced that John Cena vs. Austin Theory would be the first match of WrestleMania 39 weekend on WrestleMania Saturday.

The event is being held in Los Angeles, California on April 1 and April 2, 2023.

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes will main event on WrestleMania Sunday, with the rumored WrestleMania Saturday main event being Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley, although that is not 100% confirmed.

Randy Orton Wants To Return At WWE WrestleMania 39

It was recently reported that Randy Orton will be in LA over WrestleMania 39 weekend and now a an insider report from WrestleVotes has indic [...]

