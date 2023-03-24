WWE Announces Two Big SmackDown Segments For Tonight

WWE has announced two new segments for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

The two big segments are, a WrestleMania 39 contract signing with Sheamus, Drew McIntyre and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, plus The KO Show with Kevin Owens and guest Sami Zayn.

In regard to the contract signing WWE is reporting, "Just over a week before they battle for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus and the titleholder Gunther will put pen to paper and make their Triple Threat Match official. As one of the most dominant Intercontinental Champions in WWE history, Gunther has been begging for a challenge, and his wish was granted when Adam Pearce announced that McIntyre and Sheamus would challenge for the title in a Triple Threat Match on The Grandest Stage of Them All. What will happen when these three Superstars share the ring and sign the contract ahead of their huge matchup? Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to find out!"

The KO Show is also advertised, “This Friday night, ‘The KO Show’ gets ‘In-Zayn’! After his emotional reunion with Sami Zayn this past Monday night, Kevin Owens will host a WrestleMania-Sized ‘KO Show’ with his best friend as his guest! With a clash against Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos coming up at WrestleMania, the two will need to be on the same page. Get your popcorn ready for what is sure to be a ‘KO Show’ for the ages! Don’t miss SmackDown this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX!”