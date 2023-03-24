WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Randy Orton Wants To Return At WWE WrestleMania 39

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 24, 2023

It was recently reported that Randy Orton will be in LA over WrestleMania 39 weekend and now a an insider report from WrestleVotes has indicated that Orton is keen to return at the big event.

“Randy’s name I’ve started to hear a little bit over the last couple of weeks. He’s getting close. He’d like to show up at WrestleMania. Missing WrestleMania 32 in Dallas through injury killed him. So I think if he’s going to return, let’s say the night after, he’d rather just show up in some form at the stadium.”

Source: givemesport.com
