Randy Orton Wants To Return At WWE WrestleMania 39

It was recently reported that Randy Orton will be in LA over WrestleMania 39 weekend and now a an insider report from WrestleVotes has indicated that Orton is keen to return at the big event.
“Randy’s name I’ve started to hear a little bit over the last couple of weeks. He’s getting close. He’d like to show up at WrestleMania. Missing WrestleMania 32 in Dallas through injury killed him. So I think if he’s going to return, let’s say the night after, he’d rather just show up in some form at the stadium.”
