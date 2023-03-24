Update On Vince McMahon’s Influence On WWE Creative

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer commented on the latest indication that Vince McMahon is slowly returning to the creative process, noting an interview had to be re-taped after someone used the term “wrestler”:

“If you haven’t seen the fingerprints of Vince McMahon on camera, and there are little things here and there, there was a pre-tape interview on the 3/20 Raw where somebody used the term “wrestling” and they had to redo. Granted since Reigns and Rhodes used the term pro wrestlers in their promo on the same show.”

Vince McMahon has not been seen at a WWE event since RAW in Boston but the latest speculation suggests he will be at more events leading up to WrestleMania 39.