WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Update On Vince McMahon’s Influence On WWE Creative

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 24, 2023

Update On Vince McMahon’s Influence On WWE Creative

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer commented on the latest indication that Vince McMahon is slowly returning to the creative process, noting an interview had to be re-taped after someone used the term “wrestler”:

“If you haven’t seen the fingerprints of Vince McMahon on camera, and there are little things here and there, there was a pre-tape interview on the 3/20 Raw where somebody used the term “wrestling” and they had to redo. Granted since Reigns and Rhodes used the term pro wrestlers in their promo on the same show.”

Vince McMahon has not been seen at a WWE event since RAW in Boston but the latest speculation suggests he will be at more events leading up to WrestleMania 39.

News On Why Cora Jade Has Been Absent From WWE TV

Cora Jade has been absent from TV recently and her fans are wondering why. During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer re [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 24, 2023 10:42AM


Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81211/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer