News On Why Cora Jade Has Been Absent From WWE TV

Cora Jade has been absent from TV recently and her fans are wondering why.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that Jade has been out with "an undisclosed injury," which explains why she hasn't been seen for a whole.

Meltzer added, "The reason Cora Jade hasn’t been around is that she suffered an undisclosed injury nearly two months back."

