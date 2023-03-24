WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
News On Why Cora Jade Has Been Absent From WWE TV

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 24, 2023

Cora Jade has been absent from TV recently and her fans are wondering why.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that Jade has been out with "an undisclosed injury," which explains why she hasn't been seen for a whole.

Meltzer added, "The reason Cora Jade hasn’t been around is that she suffered an undisclosed injury nearly two months back."

WNS wishes Jade all the best in her recovery and return to television.

Tags: #wwe #nxt #cora jade

