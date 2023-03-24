IMPACT World Championship Vacated Due To Injury

The IMPACT World Championship has been vacated due to injury.
The news was revealed on the official IMPACT Wrestling Twitter account, Josh Alexander has had to relinquish the IMPACT World Championship “due to a triceps tear that will require surgery.”
A new champion is set to be crowned at IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion on April 16 with Steve Maclin taking on KUSHIDA for the vacant championship.
BREAKING: @Walking_Weapon will relinquish the IMPACT World Championship due to a triceps tear that will require surgery. KUSHIDA will face @SteveMaclin to crown a new champion on April 16 at #Rebellion.— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 24, 2023
FULL DETAILS: https://t.co/4uf4NQmNOm pic.twitter.com/HoRtgDGyLe
