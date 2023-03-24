WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
IMPACT World Championship Vacated Due To Injury

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 24, 2023

The  IMPACT World Championship has been vacated due to injury.

The news was revealed on the official IMPACT Wrestling Twitter account, Josh Alexander has had to relinquish the IMPACT World Championship “due to a triceps tear that will require surgery.”

A new champion is set to be crowned at IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion on April 16 with Steve Maclin taking on KUSHIDA for the vacant championship.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 24, 2023 10:37AM


