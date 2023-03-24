Naomi's New Ring Name Revealed?

Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out of WWE in May 2022 and Naomi’s future has remained largely unknown.

In response to a recent comment on Instagram, Naomi has recently suggested that she is no longer under contract with WWE. Her new ring name may have been revealed in a USPTO filing, Trinity Fatu has filed a trademark application for the name Trinity Starr.

The application was filed on March 20 2023 and applies to the Primary US classes of “022: Games, Toys and Sporting Good” and “039: Clothing” and the Primary International Class of “025 – Primary Class/(Clothing) Clothing, footwear, headgear.)