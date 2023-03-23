Austin Theory Talks Backstage At WrestleMania With "Stone Cold" Steve Austin

Austin Theory was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet, with highlights available below.

On how his sell was the best one yet and recalls taking the move prior from other wrestlers on the indies: "I think it is the best. I don’t think it’s right up there, I think it’s right past the mark. What are we going based off of, height? Because ya boy was a rocket ship. [laughs] When I was on the independent scene, I would wrestle in Evolve and sometimes on other shows. If somebody hit me with a stunner, I remember one time I just jumped as high as I could and with just the roar of the crowd you know, you wanna bring that energy. I remember being really high in the air and landing on my back and then I’m flipping and I’m on my feet again, flying into the ropes."

On how he met Steve Austin earlier that day: "I knew at WrestleMania, the day of, [Steve] Austin is in the little golf cart pulling up right in front of the locker room and he has his back to me. I go up to him and I’m like ‘Hey, how’s it going? I just wanna introduce myself, I’m Austin.’ He was like ‘Very nice to meet you, I’ll be seeing you later.’ That’s how that day went and then I found out that I’m gonna get stunned. I knew the entire time that’s how I was gonna do it, and I didn’t tell anyone because I didn’t want anybody [to tell me no]. I’m gonna take my moment and that’s gonna be it."