WWE Hall Of Famer Doesn’t Believe Vince McMahon Will Sell WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has revealed that he doesn't believe Vince McMahon will sell WWE on his To Be The Man podcast. Flair said:

“I don’t think Vince McMahon as long as he’s alive will ever [sell], just my opinion. I don’t know anything, I heard a number, I heard he may have priced it out the box, I don’t think he has any desire. I think he’ll live and die with it.

If it’s what makes him happy, he’s certainly worked hard enough to be in any position he wants to be in. I don’t want somebody else feelings to get hurt but I take it Vince’s worked hard enough to do anything he wants to do in terms of management of the company.”