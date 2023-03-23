WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Latest On Bobby Lashley's WWE WrestleMania 39 Status

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 23, 2023

News has emerged on Bobby Lashley’s status for WWE WrestleMania 39, following some uncertainty that he would make the card.

WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport, there’s are plans to have Lashley compete on the WrestleMania 39 card, adding there have been discussions about a potential segment involving the Lasley and LA Knight, WrestleVotes said:

“A personal health issue on Bray Wyatt’s part is going to keep Bobby Lashley off the WrestleMania card.

“With that said, I know that there’s a backup plan… I do know that they’re gonna get Lashley on the card in some form.

“I heard the plans for Bobby had something to do with La Knight. I think there’s a tie-in with some type of segment that LA Knight is going to be involved in.” 

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 23, 2023 02:55PM

 
Source: givemesport.com
Tags: #wwe #bobby lashley #wrestlemania

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81200/  

