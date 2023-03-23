Latest On Bobby Lashley's WWE WrestleMania 39 Status

News has emerged on Bobby Lashley’s status for WWE WrestleMania 39, following some uncertainty that he would make the card.

WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport, there’s are plans to have Lashley compete on the WrestleMania 39 card, adding there have been discussions about a potential segment involving the Lasley and LA Knight, WrestleVotes said:

“A personal health issue on Bray Wyatt’s part is going to keep Bobby Lashley off the WrestleMania card.

“With that said, I know that there’s a backup plan… I do know that they’re gonna get Lashley on the card in some form.

“I heard the plans for Bobby had something to do with La Knight. I think there’s a tie-in with some type of segment that LA Knight is going to be involved in.”