WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Former WWE Commentator Is Now A Magician

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 23, 2023

Former WWE Commentator Is Now A Magician

Former WWE commentator Nigel McGuinness has not really been heard from since his WWE release last year, but not it appears his next career move has been revealed.

The former ROH World Champion took to Twitter yesterday to reveal he has "big news coming soon" with many expecting him to join a wrestling promotion, however, his next stint will be as a magician on stage Thursday, March 30 in Santa Monica, California at the Illusion Magic Lounge.

The description for the event reads:

Former Ring of Honor World Champion Nigel McGuinness takes the stage to tell stories of the ring and share his unique brand of magic!

Details on tickets can be found here.

"Several Companies" Reportedly Interested In Goldberg

Goldberg last wrestled for WWE back in February 2022 at Elimination Chamber against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship and we have [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 23, 2023 02:47PM


Tags: #wwe #roh #nigel mcguinness

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81199/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer