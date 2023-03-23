Former WWE Commentator Is Now A Magician

Former WWE commentator Nigel McGuinness has not really been heard from since his WWE release last year, but not it appears his next career move has been revealed.

The former ROH World Champion took to Twitter yesterday to reveal he has "big news coming soon" with many expecting him to join a wrestling promotion, however, his next stint will be as a magician on stage Thursday, March 30 in Santa Monica, California at the Illusion Magic Lounge.

The description for the event reads:

Former Ring of Honor World Champion Nigel McGuinness takes the stage to tell stories of the ring and share his unique brand of magic!

Details on tickets can be found here.