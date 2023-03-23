Preview For Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling - Bully Ray, Tommy Dreamer, Mickie James

IMPACT Wrestling returns to AXS TV tonight starting at 8 PM EST. Tonight’s show features The Design vs. Time Machine and more. Below is the announced card:

- Bully Ray & Masha Slamovich vs. Tommy Dreamer & Mickie James

- The Design vs. Time Machine

- Deonna Purrazzo vs. Savannah Evans

- Moose & Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry & Dirty Dango

- BTI: Trey Miguel vs. Kevin Knight

It’s the last stop before #Sacrifice on an all-new @IMPACTWRESTLING TONIGHT at 8/7c on @AXSTV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders.



Full preview: https://t.co/vZYwkztgWf pic.twitter.com/8TUIsXXuPi — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 23, 2023