Preview For Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling - Bully Ray, Tommy Dreamer, Mickie James

IMPACT Wrestling returns to AXS TV tonight starting at 8 PM EST. Tonight’s show features The Design vs. Time Machine and more. Below is the announced card:
- Bully Ray & Masha Slamovich vs. Tommy Dreamer & Mickie James
- The Design vs. Time Machine
- Deonna Purrazzo vs. Savannah Evans
- Moose & Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry & Dirty Dango
- BTI: Trey Miguel vs. Kevin Knight
It’s the last stop before #Sacrifice on an all-new @IMPACTWRESTLING TONIGHT at 8/7c on @AXSTV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders.— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 23, 2023
Full preview: https://t.co/vZYwkztgWf pic.twitter.com/8TUIsXXuPi
