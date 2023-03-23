WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Preview For Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling - Bully Ray, Tommy Dreamer, Mickie James

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 23, 2023

IMPACT Wrestling returns to AXS TV tonight starting at 8 PM EST. Tonight’s show features The Design vs. Time Machine and more. Below is the announced card:

- Bully Ray & Masha Slamovich vs. Tommy Dreamer & Mickie James
- The Design vs. Time Machine
- Deonna Purrazzo vs. Savannah Evans
- Moose & Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry & Dirty Dango
- BTI: Trey Miguel vs. Kevin Knight

Updated Card For IMPACT Sacrifice 2023

IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice takes place on March 24th and airs live on IMPACT! Plus. Below is the updated match card for the event: -   [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 17, 2023 08:28AM


