Updated Card For IMPACT Sacrifice 2023

IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice takes place on March 24th and airs live on IMPACT! Plus. Below is the updated match card for the event:
- IMPACT Knockouts World Championship Match: Mickie James vs. Jordynne Grace
- Busted Open Match: Tommy Dreamer vs. Bully Ray
- IMPACT X-Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel vs. TBA
- IMPACT Tag Team Championship Match: Bullet Club vs. TMDK
- IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match: Joe Hendry vs. Brian Myers
- Josh Alexander, Rich Swann & Frankie Kazarian vs. Time Machine
- Gisele Shaw vs. Deonna Purrazzo
- Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey
