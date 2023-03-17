WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Updated Card For IMPACT Sacrifice 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 17, 2023

IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice takes place on March 24th and airs live on IMPACT! Plus. Below is the updated match card for the event:

-  IMPACT Knockouts World Championship Match: Mickie James vs. Jordynne Grace

-  Busted Open Match: Tommy Dreamer vs. Bully Ray

-  IMPACT X-Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel vs. TBA

-  IMPACT Tag Team Championship Match: Bullet Club vs. TMDK

-  IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match: Joe Hendry vs. Brian Myers

- Josh Alexander, Rich Swann & Frankie Kazarian vs. Time Machine

- Gisele Shaw vs. Deonna Purrazzo

- Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 17, 2023 08:21AM


