SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped this Saturday’s Rampage episode following this week's Dynamite event on Wednesday night from the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO. Below are the results and spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:

- Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Penta El 0 M to retain the TNT Championship.

- Ricky Starks and Juice Robinson did a segment in the ring. They argued before it turned into a brawl.

- Brody King defeated Jake Hager. At one point, Anna Jay attacked Julia Hart during the match.

- Taya Valkyrie defeated Leila Gray. Post-match, she hit the Road to Valhalla on Smart Mark Sterling.

- The Acclaimed defeated The Kingdom