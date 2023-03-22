WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Alexa Bliss Revealed As "Axolotl" On The Masked Singer

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Mar 22, 2023

It was revealed on The Masked Singer that the character of Axolotl was actually WWE star Alexa Bliss.

For those unaware, The Masked Singer is a popular American reality singing competition TV show. In the show, celebrities from various fields, including music, acting, and sports, perform in elaborate costumes and masks, concealing their true identities. The show's panel of judges, as well as the audience, must try to guess the identity of each performer based on clues provided throughout the show.

Each episode features several masked performers, who sing a song while a panel of judges, consisting of well-known celebrities, music industry experts, and comedians, try to guess their identity. The panelists ask questions and provide their best guesses, which are often accompanied by humorous banter and speculation.

At the end of each episode, the audience votes on their favorite performances, and the singer with the least number of votes is unmasked and revealed to the audience and the panel of judges. The show continues until only one masked singer remains, who is crowned the winner.

The show is known for its elaborate costumes and production design, as well as its ability to attract big-name celebrities to participate, including wrestlers like Chris Jericho. It has become a cultural phenomenon since its premiere in 2019 and has spawned various international versions of the show.

You can see the clip below.


