Steve Austin Rules WWE Dream Match Won’t Happen

During an interview on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin admitted that a dream match with WWE veteran John Cena will now not happen, but he thinks very highly of Cena. Austin said:
"Working with him would have been a real highlight. I had a bunch of highlights. It would have been a real special thing because there’s something about John that people get so invested in his matches. He’s a very special talent. It would have been great to have a match with him. But will it ever happen? No, but I think very highly of John."
⚡ Alexa Bliss Reveals Skin Cancer Removal
Alexa Bliss has revealed that she recently underwent a procedure to remove skin cancer cells from her face, urging fans to get their skin ch [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 22, 2023 03:48PM
