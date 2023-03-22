WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Steve Austin Rules WWE Dream Match Won’t Happen

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 22, 2023

During an interview on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin admitted that a dream match with WWE veteran John Cena will now not happen, but he thinks very highly of Cena. Austin said:

"Working with him would have been a real highlight. I had a bunch of highlights. It would have been a real special thing because there’s something about John that people get so invested in his matches. He’s a very special talent. It would have been great to have a match with him. But will it ever happen? No, but I think very highly of John."

Alexa Bliss Reveals Skin Cancer Removal

Alexa Bliss has revealed that she recently underwent a procedure to remove skin cancer cells from her face, urging fans to get their skin ch [...]

