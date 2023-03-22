Alexa Bliss Reveals Skin Cancer Removal

Alexa Bliss has revealed that she recently underwent a procedure to remove skin cancer cells from her face, urging fans to get their skin checked if they are in the sun or using tanning beds. She tweeted:
"Thank you! Don’t worry, short healing time. Always get your skin checked! Esp if you are in the sun or use tanning beds! Lol"
Bliss then went on to explain:
“There was a spot on my face yes- that had gotten worse. So went to get biopsy. Was basal cell carcinoma. During my procedure doc also found other squamous cells. Was a quick and easy procedure. Glad I always get my skin checked”
WNS wishes Bliss all the very best with her recovery.
