Alexa Bliss Reveals Skin Cancer Removal

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 22, 2023

Alexa Bliss has revealed that she recently underwent a procedure to remove skin cancer cells from her face, urging fans to get their skin checked if they are in the sun or using tanning beds. She tweeted:

"Thank you! Don’t worry, short healing time. Always get your skin checked! Esp if you are in the sun or use tanning beds! Lol"

Bliss then went on to explain:

“There was a spot on my face yes- that had gotten worse. So went to get biopsy. Was basal cell carcinoma. During my procedure doc also found other squamous cells. Was a quick and easy procedure. Glad I always get my skin checked”

WNS wishes Bliss all the very best with her recovery.

