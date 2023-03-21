Two NXT Stars Rumored For Main Roster Following WWE WrestleMania 39

Twitter @WKRDWrestling has revealed NXT champion Bron Breakker and Cameron Grimes are “slated to be main roster mainstays in the next few months.”
Breakker recently filmed a Snickers commercial with AJ Styles that aired on RAW this week and has fueled speculation about his potential call-up to the main roster. Grimes has long been rumored and has a new look ahead of his pending debut.
Two #WWENXT talents slated to be main roster mainstays in the next few months following #Wrestlemania are @CGrimesWWE and @bronbreakkerwwe. pic.twitter.com/Xdz7EgCPQK— WRKD Wrestling (@WRKDWrestling) March 21, 2023
