Two NXT Stars Rumored For Main Roster Following WWE WrestleMania 39

Twitter @WKRDWrestling has revealed NXT champion Bron Breakker and Cameron Grimes are “slated to be main roster mainstays in the next few months.”

Breakker recently filmed a Snickers commercial with AJ Styles that aired on RAW this week and has fueled speculation about his potential call-up to the main roster. Grimes has long been rumored and has a new look ahead of his pending debut.