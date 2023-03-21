WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Two NXT Stars Rumored For Main Roster Following WWE WrestleMania 39

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 21, 2023

Twitter @WKRDWrestling has revealed NXT champion Bron Breakker and Cameron Grimes are “slated to be main roster mainstays in the next few months.”

Breakker recently filmed a Snickers commercial with AJ Styles that aired on RAW this week and has fueled speculation about his potential call-up to the main roster. Grimes has long been rumored and has a new look ahead of his pending debut.

Tags: #wwe #bron breakker #cameron grimes

