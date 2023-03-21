Trish Stratus Comments On Current WWE Women's Division

Trish Stratus and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Lita & Becky Lynch will battle Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39 in Inglewood, California's SoFi Stadium but what does Trish Stratus think about WWE's current women's division?

On the current WWE women's division:

“It makes me so proud now to see what the women are doing because it’s like [..] that’s what we wanted to do. We saw back in the day there was no representation for us, there was no voice.”

On teaming with Lita at WrestleMania 39:

“The fact that it’s Lita and I coming back, she’s my bestie. We’ve ran our entire careers parallel … she’s my best friend, a godmother to my child. […] We’re going to be on the grandest stage … all together and have a WrestleMania moment together, which is amazing.”

