Trish Stratus Comments On Current WWE Women's Division

Trish Stratus and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Lita & Becky Lynch will battle Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39 in Inglewood, California's SoFi Stadium but what does Trish Stratus think about WWE's current women's division?
“It makes me so proud now to see what the women are doing because it’s like [..] that’s what we wanted to do. We saw back in the day there was no representation for us, there was no voice.”
“The fact that it’s Lita and I coming back, she’s my bestie. We’ve ran our entire careers parallel … she’s my best friend, a godmother to my child. […] We’re going to be on the grandest stage … all together and have a WrestleMania moment together, which is amazing.”
Trish Stratus and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Lita & Becky Lynch will battle Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39 in Inglewood, California's SoFi Stadium.
⚡ WWE NXT Star Cleared After Real Life Concern
During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Roxanne Perez is now cleared to compete again so she should be back o [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 21, 2023 08:25AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com