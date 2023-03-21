WWE NXT Star Cleared After Real Life Concern

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Roxanne Perez is now cleared to compete again so she should be back on back on television soon. Perez has been the subject of much concern of late. Meltzer said:

“The reason it’s so vague is because the actual (real-life) situation really is so vague, they actually don’t know what exactly is going on. She didn’t faint after the match, that was a cover story for the fact that something may or may not be going on, and they don’t know exactly, so therefore they did the Shawn Michaels angle.

“So she is okay, cleared, and will be worked back into storylines as soon as… probably starting on (tonight’s) show. Somehow they’re gonna get her back in the mix.

“Whatever the issue was, they got a good report. It’s not an injury, but it’s just a situation that could have kept her out and that’s why they did the (ambulance) thing as kind of like a backup thing, and everything’s cool, and from what I was told, they’re gonna start working her back in.”