WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

WWE NXT Star Cleared After Real Life Concern

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 21, 2023

WWE NXT Star Cleared After Real Life Concern

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Roxanne Perez is now cleared to compete again so she should be back on back on television soon. Perez has been the subject of much concern of late. Meltzer said:

“The reason it’s so vague is because the actual (real-life) situation really is so vague, they actually don’t know what exactly is going on. She didn’t faint after the match, that was a cover story for the fact that something may or may not be going on, and they don’t know exactly, so therefore they did the Shawn Michaels angle.

“So she is okay, cleared, and will be worked back into storylines as soon as… probably starting on (tonight’s) show. Somehow they’re gonna get her back in the mix.

“Whatever the issue was, they got a good report. It’s not an injury, but it’s just a situation that could have kept her out and that’s why they did the (ambulance) thing as kind of like a backup thing, and everything’s cool, and from what I was told, they’re gonna start working her back in.”

Another Match Announced Set WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE has announced the four Superstars for Men's Showcase Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match for WrestleMania 29. The match will feature Braun Strowm [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 20, 2023 06:20PM

Source: wrestletalk.com
Tags: #wwe #nxt #roxanne perez

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81168/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer