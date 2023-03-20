Another Match Announced Set WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE has announced the four Superstars for Men's Showcase Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match for WrestleMania 29. The match will feature Braun Strowman/Ricochet vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders.

Below is the updated WrestleMania card:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

WWE RAW Women's Championship

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Gunther (c) vs. TBD

WWE United States Championship

Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena

Hell in a Cell Match

Edge vs. Finn Balor

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Women's WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way tag team match

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. 3 teams TBD

Men's WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way tag team match

Braun Strowman/Ricochet vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders