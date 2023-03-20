Another Match Announced Set WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE has announced the four Superstars for Men's Showcase Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match for WrestleMania 29. The match will feature Braun Strowman/Ricochet vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders.
Below is the updated WrestleMania card:
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
WWE SmackDown Women's Championship
Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley
WWE RAW Women's Championship
Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka
WWE Intercontinental Championship
Gunther (c) vs. TBD
WWE United States Championship
Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena
Hell in a Cell Match
Edge vs. Finn Balor
Brock Lesnar vs. Omos
Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL
Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul
Women's WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way tag team match
Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. 3 teams TBD
Men's WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way tag team match
Braun Strowman/Ricochet vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com