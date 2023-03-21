Update On WWE Move To New Corporate Headquarters

WWE has halted its big move to its new corporate headquarters.
PWInsider reports the move has been pushed back to April instead of this month as previously planned. The company intends to start the process in early April following WrestleMania 39 Weekend.
It’s been reported previously that a slow transition will take place due to ongoing renovations at the new building. The plan is to complete the process in late 2023 or early 2024.
