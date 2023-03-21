WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update On WWE Move To New Corporate Headquarters

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 21, 2023

WWE has halted its big move to its new corporate headquarters.

PWInsider reports the move has been pushed back to April instead of this month as previously planned. The company intends to start the process in early April following WrestleMania 39 Weekend.

It’s been reported previously that a slow transition will take place due to ongoing renovations at the new building. The plan is to complete the process in late 2023 or early 2024.

Tags: #wwe #wwe headquarters #wwe hq

