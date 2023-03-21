WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Roman Reigns Rumored To Be Taking Time Off After WWE WrestleMania 39

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 21, 2023

Roman Reigns has been a dominant and present Universal Champion for over 900 days and many wonder if his historic reign will come to an end at WWE WrestleMania 39

Roman is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39 next weekend, and there is every chance he will lose the title to Rhodes and take some time away from the company.

During a conversation with GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes revealed Reigns is expected to take a "significant break" following his WrestleMania match, with speculation suggesting we might not see him back until SummerSlam 2023.

WrestleVotes added in a tweet this is contingent on if Reigns loses the titles, which is confirmed as yet.

Tags: #wwe #roman reigns #wrestlemania

