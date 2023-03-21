"Great Debate" Segment Announced For Tonight's WWE NXT

A "Great Debate" segment has been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT.
Chase U and the Schism have been feuding with Joe Gacy picking up the win over Andre Chase in their match at NXT Roadblock. The rivalry between the two groups is set to continue tonight with a "Great Debate".
Below is the updated card:
- Ilja Dragunov vs JD McDonagh
- NXT Women’s Championship Ladder match Qualifier: Tiffany Stratton vs Indi Hartwell
- NXT Women’s Championship Ladder match Qualifier: Lyra Valkyria vs Ivy Nile
Who do you favor in the Great Debate TONIGHT on #WWENXT ... #Schism or #ChaseU? pic.twitter.com/4y3eYTUs8N— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 21, 2023
