WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

"Great Debate" Segment Announced For Tonight's WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 21, 2023

"Great Debate" Segment Announced For Tonight's WWE NXT

A "Great Debate" segment has been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT.

Chase U and the Schism have been feuding with Joe Gacy picking up the win over Andre Chase in their match at NXT Roadblock. The rivalry between the two groups is set to continue tonight with a "Great Debate".

Below is the updated card:

- Ilja Dragunov vs JD McDonagh

- NXT Women’s Championship Ladder match Qualifier: Tiffany Stratton vs Indi Hartwell

- NXT Women’s Championship Ladder match Qualifier: Lyra Valkyria vs Ivy Nile

Upcoming WWE NXT Episode Will Be Pre-Recorded

A change has been made to the WWE NXT taping schedule for an upcoming episode. NXT has two more episodes before their big Stand and Deliver [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 21, 2023 02:54PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81171/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer