Upcoming WWE NXT Episode Will Be Pre-Recorded

A change has been made to the WWE NXT taping schedule for an upcoming episode.

NXT has two more episodes before their big Stand and Deliver on April 1 2023. This means the Tuesday, March 21 will air as per normal with plans to pre-record the March 28 episode.

NXT will return to live broadcasting on April 4.

Tonight’s episode will be a live episode and feature Ilja Dragunov vs JD McDonagh.