Upcoming WWE NXT Episode Will Be Pre-Recorded

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 21, 2023

A change has been made to the WWE NXT taping schedule for an upcoming episode.

NXT has two more episodes before their big Stand and Deliver on April 1 2023. This means the Tuesday, March 21 will air as per normal with plans to pre-record the March 28 episode.

NXT will return to live broadcasting on April 4.

Tonight’s episode will be a live episode and feature Ilja Dragunov vs JD McDonagh.

WWE NXT Star Cleared After Real Life Concern

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Roxanne Perez is now cleared to compete again so she should be back o [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 21, 2023 08:25AM


