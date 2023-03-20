WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

WWE NXT Star Set For Tonight’s RAW Taping

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 20, 2023

WWE NXT Star Set For Tonight’s RAW Taping

PWInsider reports that NXT wrestler Charlie Dempsey is backstage at tonight’s WWE RAW taping in St. Louis. Dempsey is believed to be working the Main Event taping.

 The lineup announced thus far for RAW includes:

- Austin Theory vs. Montez Ford
- Roman Reigns to confront Cody Rhodes
- Logan Paul hosts Impaulsive TV

Andy Kaufman Inducted In WWE Hall Of Fame

As per Variety and confirmed by WWE, Andy Kaufman has been inducted into the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame. You can read the official tweet by WWE b [...]

— Dustin Lee Mar 20, 2023 02:41PM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #nxt #raw #charlie dempsey

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81163/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer