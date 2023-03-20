WWE NXT Star Set For Tonight’s RAW Taping

PWInsider reports that NXT wrestler Charlie Dempsey is backstage at tonight’s WWE RAW taping in St. Louis. Dempsey is believed to be working the Main Event taping.
The lineup announced thus far for RAW includes:
- Austin Theory vs. Montez Ford
- Roman Reigns to confront Cody Rhodes
- Logan Paul hosts Impaulsive TV
⚡ Andy Kaufman Inducted In WWE Hall Of Fame
As per Variety and confirmed by WWE, Andy Kaufman has been inducted into the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame. You can read the official tweet by WWE b [...]— Dustin Lee Mar 20, 2023 02:41PM
