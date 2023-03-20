WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Andy Kaufman Inducted In WWE Hall Of Fame

Posted By: Dustin Lee on Mar 20, 2023

As per Variety and confirmed by WWE, Andy Kaufman has been inducted into the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame. You can read the official tweet by WWE below.

Kaufman will be inducted alongside Rey Mysterio and The Great Muta. Andy Kaufman is most known for his feud with Jerry "The King" Lawler in the Continental Wrestling Association in Memphis, TN.

 

Source: variety.com
