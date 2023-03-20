Andy Kaufman Inducted In WWE Hall Of Fame

As per Variety and confirmed by WWE, Andy Kaufman has been inducted into the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame. You can read the official tweet by WWE below.
BREAKING: @ndykaufman will be inducted into the #WWEHOF Class of 2023, as first reported by @Variety! pic.twitter.com/8emfaH5dhm— WWE (@WWE) March 20, 2023
Kaufman will be inducted alongside Rey Mysterio and The Great Muta. Andy Kaufman is most known for his feud with Jerry "The King" Lawler in the Continental Wrestling Association in Memphis, TN.
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com