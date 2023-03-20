WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Fan Incident Involving WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley Today

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 20, 2023

An incident involving WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley and a fan went down at an airport today with Ripley tweeting about fans needing to respect WWE superstars. 

“People need to respect that no means no!

At airports do not follow me outside. Today has put me off completely! I will not sign ANYTHING that isn’t a personal photo of us anymore. Hate me, I don’t care. Disagree with me, try putting yourselves in our shoes for one bloody day.”

Tonight’s RAW takes place in St. Louis and Ripley wil no doubt be featured on the show.

WWE Set To Induct Their First Referee Into The Hall of Fame

PWinsider is reporting WWE is rumored to be inducting a referee for the first time into the Hall of Fame. It remains unclear which referee w [...]

