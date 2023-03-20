Fan Incident Involving WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley Today

An incident involving WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley and a fan went down at an airport today with Ripley tweeting about fans needing to respect WWE superstars.

“People need to respect that no means no!

At airports do not follow me outside. Today has put me off completely! I will not sign ANYTHING that isn’t a personal photo of us anymore. Hate me, I don’t care. Disagree with me, try putting yourselves in our shoes for one bloody day.”

Tonight’s RAW takes place in St. Louis and Ripley wil no doubt be featured on the show.