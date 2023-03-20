WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Set To Induct Their First Referee Into The Hall of Fame

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 20, 2023

PWinsider is reporting WWE is rumored to be inducting a referee for the first time into the Hall of Fame. It remains unclear which referee will be inducted, but multiple sources have noted "it's someone the entire industry loved."

One has to one which referee it may be, we'll keep you updated.

Andy Kaufman Inducted In WWE Hall Of Fame

As per Variety and confirmed by WWE, Andy Kaufman has been inducted into the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame. You can read the official tweet by WWE b [...]

— Dustin Lee Mar 20, 2023 02:41PM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #hall of fame

