WWE Hall Of Famer Teases Involvement For WrestleMania 39 Weekend

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 20, 2023

WWE WrestleMania 39 is less than two weeks away and the annual WWE Hall of Fame will no doubt feature a plethora of legendary surprise names.

On his Foley is Pod podcast, Mick Foley teased he might be a part of WrestleMania weekend on the Friday night which will be Hall of Fame ceremony:

“On Friday night, I may be a part of WWE programming. Just putting it out there. Sunday, I won’t be in attendance. I might watch it at the hotel. I might catch a flight.”

Foley previously revealed that he had been asked to induct someone at the WWE Hall of Fame, saying:

“I received a text message from someone I’d had no contact with in a while, years and years, asking if I would induct them into the WWE Hall of Fame. As this plays out, we will see. There’s always a chance that request will be denied, but I know this person responded back to WWE that I was in.”

It is believed that the person that Foley was asked to induct was Stacey Keibler who is rumored for the class of 2023.

WWE Set To Induct Their First Referee Into The Hall of Fame

PWinsider is reporting WWE is rumored to be inducting a referee for the first time into the Hall of Fame. It remains unclear which referee w [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 20, 2023 02:46PM


Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #mick foley #hall of fame

