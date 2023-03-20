WWE Hall Of Famer Teases Involvement For WrestleMania 39 Weekend

WWE WrestleMania 39 is less than two weeks away and the annual WWE Hall of Fame will no doubt feature a plethora of legendary surprise names.

On his Foley is Pod podcast, Mick Foley teased he might be a part of WrestleMania weekend on the Friday night which will be Hall of Fame ceremony:

“On Friday night, I may be a part of WWE programming. Just putting it out there. Sunday, I won’t be in attendance. I might watch it at the hotel. I might catch a flight.”

Foley previously revealed that he had been asked to induct someone at the WWE Hall of Fame, saying:

“I received a text message from someone I’d had no contact with in a while, years and years, asking if I would induct them into the WWE Hall of Fame. As this plays out, we will see. There’s always a chance that request will be denied, but I know this person responded back to WWE that I was in.”

It is believed that the person that Foley was asked to induct was Stacey Keibler who is rumored for the class of 2023.