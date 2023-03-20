WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Undertaker Reveals Retirement "Has Been Difficult"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 20, 2023

During a recentl interview on Audacy’s The Bet 98.5 to promote his one man show, The Undertaker revealed his retirement from the ring has been difficult. The WWE Hall of Famer said: 

"It’s been difficult. That character was such an important part of my life and career. Just being not able to perform again — that’s my passion. In my mind and heart, there’s nothing I’d rather do [than] be in the ring and performing. That’s who I am and what I have done for 30+ years…I had a great run. My time is done, and it is time to do something different."

