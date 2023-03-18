WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Trish Stratus Thinks Cardi B’s Tweets About Her Are Cool

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 18, 2023

Trish Stratus Thinks Cardi B’s Tweets About Her Are Cool

During a recent interview with My Mom’s Basement, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus discussed recent tweets from Cardi B after both Stratus and Lita returned to WWE TV. Cardi was happy to see Status and Lita back on television. She has since deleted the tweet. Stratus said:

"It’s obviously because of our derrière, our back ends. We both have asses that have been talked about for decades now [laughs]. No, there’s much more. I don’t know, I think it’s cool. She was looking at it like a strong female badass. That’s who Cardi B is. She grew up on that. Did I influence Cardi B? Maybe, I don’t know. But I think it’s cool. To me, it’s a successful woman in another industry uplifting another woman and giving that awareness. It’s all about that. It’s about supporting and uplifting other women because the stronger as a group, with us all supporting each other and recognizing there’s a space for everyone is super important and what really makes us continue to grow. That’s the thing, right. It’s nostalgic. It’s funny because I actually said that to a friend. I was like, ‘Oh my….’ I mean, did I fangirl about her tweet? Yes, I did. I thought that was cool. I showed a friend, and she goes, ‘Yeah, of course. Remember what you represent. That’s the nostalgic thing, like she grew up watching what you did, a woman making it in a male-dominated world, and she dod that too. How cool. Did you influence it? I don’t know.’ But that’s what she saw, and she had that representation, she had that visibility. So yeah, it’s really neat to be in that position. Did I fangirl? Yeah, a little bit."

Source: Fightful Transcript
Tags: #wwe #trish stratus #cardi b

