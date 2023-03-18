Trish Stratus Thinks Cardi B’s Tweets About Her Are Cool

During a recent interview with My Mom’s Basement, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus discussed recent tweets from Cardi B after both Stratus and Lita returned to WWE TV. Cardi was happy to see Status and Lita back on television. She has since deleted the tweet. Stratus said:

"It’s obviously because of our derrière, our back ends. We both have asses that have been talked about for decades now [laughs]. No, there’s much more. I don’t know, I think it’s cool. She was looking at it like a strong female badass. That’s who Cardi B is. She grew up on that. Did I influence Cardi B? Maybe, I don’t know. But I think it’s cool. To me, it’s a successful woman in another industry uplifting another woman and giving that awareness. It’s all about that. It’s about supporting and uplifting other women because the stronger as a group, with us all supporting each other and recognizing there’s a space for everyone is super important and what really makes us continue to grow. That’s the thing, right. It’s nostalgic. It’s funny because I actually said that to a friend. I was like, ‘Oh my….’ I mean, did I fangirl about her tweet? Yes, I did. I thought that was cool. I showed a friend, and she goes, ‘Yeah, of course. Remember what you represent. That’s the nostalgic thing, like she grew up watching what you did, a woman making it in a male-dominated world, and she dod that too. How cool. Did you influence it? I don’t know.’ But that’s what she saw, and she had that representation, she had that visibility. So yeah, it’s really neat to be in that position. Did I fangirl? Yeah, a little bit."