WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Kofi Kingston Provides Update Following Surgery Today

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 18, 2023

Kofi Kingston Provides Update Following Surgery Today

Kofi Kingston is recovering following ankle surgery on Saturday morning.

The initial hope was Kingston wouldn't need surgery, but doctors ruled that he needed it, which he had done in Birmingham, Alabama. Kingston wrote the following on Instagram:

"Surgery went very well! Of course I had to FaceTime the boyzzz upon regaining consciousness…Very little recollection of the conversation, lol. Thanks to everybody who sent me a message! I appreciate it more than you know! I’m home now. Let the road to recovery begin!"

WNS wishes Kofi all the best with his recovery.

Big Ronda Rousey WrestleMania 39 Plans Nixed

‘Rowdy’ Ronda Rousey was rumored to be having a big singles match at WrestleMania 39 against Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley unt [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 18, 2023 07:52AM


Tags: #wwe #kofi kingston

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81143/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer