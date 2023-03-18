Kofi Kingston Provides Update Following Surgery Today

Kofi Kingston is recovering following ankle surgery on Saturday morning.

The initial hope was Kingston wouldn't need surgery, but doctors ruled that he needed it, which he had done in Birmingham, Alabama. Kingston wrote the following on Instagram:

"Surgery went very well! Of course I had to FaceTime the boyzzz upon regaining consciousness…Very little recollection of the conversation, lol. Thanks to everybody who sent me a message! I appreciate it more than you know! I’m home now. Let the road to recovery begin!"

WNS wishes Kofi all the best with his recovery.