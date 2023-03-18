WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Big Ronda Rousey WrestleMania 39 Plans Nixed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 18, 2023

Big Ronda Rousey WrestleMania 39 Plans Nixed

‘Rowdy’ Ronda Rousey was rumored to be having a big singles match at WrestleMania 39 against Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley until Rousey lost her SmackDown Women’s Title to Charlotte Flair at the end of 2022 with Ripley now set to face Flair, according to WrestlingNewsPremium.

The reason the original plan changed was due to the fact that Rousey wanted to be involved in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship picture alongside Shayna Baszler. There are a number of sources who believe Rousey and Baszler will have a title reign over the summer. A source noted, "That’s the match that she wants and whatever she wants she gets."

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is now however reporting the planned WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match is now off and Rousey will not get what she wanted. Some believe this is due to Rousey dealing with injury but the overall belief is she will still compete in some fashion.

Update On Trish Stratus’ Rumored Heel Turn

The WRKD Wrestling Twitter account reported last week that a big heel turn is expected this year. The account which has leaked a numbe [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 17, 2023 05:04PM


Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #ronda rousey

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81134/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer