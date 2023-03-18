Big Ronda Rousey WrestleMania 39 Plans Nixed

‘Rowdy’ Ronda Rousey was rumored to be having a big singles match at WrestleMania 39 against Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley until Rousey lost her SmackDown Women’s Title to Charlotte Flair at the end of 2022 with Ripley now set to face Flair, according to WrestlingNewsPremium.

The reason the original plan changed was due to the fact that Rousey wanted to be involved in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship picture alongside Shayna Baszler. There are a number of sources who believe Rousey and Baszler will have a title reign over the summer. A source noted, "That’s the match that she wants and whatever she wants she gets."

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is now however reporting the planned WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match is now off and Rousey will not get what she wanted. Some believe this is due to Rousey dealing with injury but the overall belief is she will still compete in some fashion.