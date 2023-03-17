Update On Trish Stratus’ Rumored Heel Turn

The WRKD Wrestling Twitter account reported last week that a big heel turn is expected this year.

The account which has leaked a number of big stories recently noted that WWE has plans to turn WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus heel and work program with Becky Lynch through SummerSlam 2023.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the heel turn was something he had heard before she returned. Meltzer at this stage can only concern more twists and turns in the story.

In regards to Lita, it is unclear if she will also turn heel or will finish her commitments at WrestleMania 39.