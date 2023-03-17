WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update On Trish Stratus’ Rumored Heel Turn

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 17, 2023

The WRKD Wrestling Twitter account reported last week that a big heel turn is expected this year.

The account which has leaked a number of big stories recently noted that WWE has plans to turn WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus heel and work program with Becky Lynch through SummerSlam 2023.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the heel turn was something he had heard before she returned. Meltzer at this stage can only concern more twists and turns in the story.

In regards to Lita, it is unclear if she will also turn heel or will finish her commitments at WrestleMania 39.

Tags: #wwe #trish stratus #hall of fame

