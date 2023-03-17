Jay White Still Deciding On His Pro Wrestling Future

In an update on Jay White's pro wrestling future from Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer he reports that White has been talking to WWE and AEW concerning his future but has not signed any deals. He has been strongly rumored to be joining WWE, although he is keeping the door open to join AEW. Meltzer said:

“Regarding Jay White, we are told that White has been talking to WWE but has not signed. He is also talking to AEW. From someone familiar with the situation they described it as 50/50 which side he would go with.”

“Doing the loser leaves town is weird because if he does sign with AEW, he could still work for New Japan, but I guess he wanted to leave New Japan either way rather than come in for major dates so did the total exit angle before while still talking with both sides.”