WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Jay White Still Deciding On His Pro Wrestling Future

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 17, 2023

Jay White Still Deciding On His Pro Wrestling Future

In an update on Jay White's pro wrestling future from Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer he reports that White has been talking to WWE and AEW concerning his future but has not signed any deals. He has been strongly rumored to be joining WWE, although he is keeping the door open to join AEW. Meltzer said:

“Regarding Jay White, we are told that White has been talking to WWE but has not signed. He is also talking to AEW. From someone familiar with the situation they described it as 50/50 which side he would go with.”

“Doing the loser leaves town is weird because if he does sign with AEW, he could still work for New Japan, but I guess he wanted to leave New Japan either way rather than come in for major dates so did the total exit angle before while still talking with both sides.”

Tony Khan Announces "Dream Match" For Next Week's AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan has announced the following "dream match" on Twitter for the March 22 2023 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. “T [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 17, 2023 04:57PM

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter
Tags: #wwe #aew #jay white

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81127/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer