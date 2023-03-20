Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW - Roman Reigns To Confront Cody Rhodes

WWE returns to USA Network tonight with a new episode of Monday Night RAW. Roman Reigns is set to confront Cody Rhodes. The lineup announced thus far includes:
- Austin Theory vs. Montez Ford
- Roman Reigns to confront Cody Rhodes
- Logan Paul hosts Impaulsive TV
⚡ Bray Wyatt Reported To Be Dealing With An "Illness", Still With WWE
We recently reported that Bray Wyatt has been dealing with a "physical issue" and this is why he has not been seen on television. During th [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 20, 2023 10:38AM
