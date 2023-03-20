Bray Wyatt Reported To Be Dealing With An "Illness", Still With WWE

We recently reported that Bray Wyatt has been dealing with a "physical issue" and this is why he has not been seen on television.

During the latest Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, Dave Meltzer commented further on the situation, saying:

“He’s ill. He was supposed to be at the show Friday and he was not so he’s still ill. They did do a quick tease of him so he’s not gone from the company. When I asked this week if he was going to be wrestling Bobby Lashley at Wrestlemania, I did not get an answer and they did not promote that match on either show at all.”

“I was not given an answer so my gut is that it’s up in the air. I was not told a no, I was not told a yes. I was just told that he is ill. I guess it’s out of their hands right now. But he’s still with the company. I know there’s people who think that he quit the company but they did do a tease on Friday Night Smackdown show…”

Bray Wyatt’s logo appeared behind LA Knight during a backstage segment on SmackDown last week leading many to wonder if he will be involved with Knight at WrestleMania 39.