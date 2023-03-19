WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Why Jim Ross Missed AEW Dynamite/Rampage Event In Canada

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 19, 2023

Jim Ross was noticeably absent from the recent AEW Dynamite/Rampage event in Winnipeg, Canada. Paul Wight replaced JR on commentary for Rampage and it was revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio, by Dave Meltzer why this was:

“He was getting treatment on Tuesday and Thursday for the radiation wound he had when he was getting radiation therapy for the skin cancer. He told me that he will not be missing any more Fridays, so he’ll be back Wednesday. This was just a tough trip, and he was having treatment done, and that’s why Paul Wight was in there (on Rampage commentary instead of) Jim Ross.”

