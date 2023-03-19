WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Steve Austin Comments On Potential WWE WrestleMania 39 Appearance

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 19, 2023

Steve Austin Comments On Potential WWE WrestleMania 39 Appearance

During an interview with Justin of The Wrestling Classic, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin was asked about a potential appearance at WrestleMania 39.

“I haven’t heard anything. We’re literally, as we speak right now, about two weeks away and it’s the biggest show of the year,” Austin said. “Right now, I think, WWE has got as good a roster as they’ve had since the Attitude Era. They got a deep roster, so I think many guys and gals need those coveted spots. They got plenty of names to draw from plenty of talent to draw from. I think they should shine the light and the cameras on their current superstars.”

On if he would be appearing:

"To be determined," Austin replied.

