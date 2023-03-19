Steve Austin Comments On Potential WWE WrestleMania 39 Appearance

During an interview with Justin of The Wrestling Classic, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin was asked about a potential appearance at WrestleMania 39.

“I haven’t heard anything. We’re literally, as we speak right now, about two weeks away and it’s the biggest show of the year,” Austin said. “Right now, I think, WWE has got as good a roster as they’ve had since the Attitude Era. They got a deep roster, so I think many guys and gals need those coveted spots. They got plenty of names to draw from plenty of talent to draw from. I think they should shine the light and the cameras on their current superstars.”

On if he would be appearing:

"To be determined," Austin replied.