Every Match Announced For WWE WrestleMania 39 So Far

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 18, 2023

Following Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, the WrestleMania 39 card has been updated. The big event will take place on April 1 & 2 in Inglewood, California.

Check out the announced card thus far:

-  Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

-  Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

-  Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka

-  WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory vs. John Cena

-  WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

-  Hell in a Cell Match: Edge vs. Finn Balor

-  WrestleMania Showcase Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan vs. Three More Teams TBA

-  WrestleMania Showcase Match: Four Teams TBD

-  Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

-  Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL

-  Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania

