Every Match Announced For WWE WrestleMania 39 So Far

Following Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, the WrestleMania 39 card has been updated. The big event will take place on April 1 & 2 in Inglewood, California.
Check out the announced card thus far:
- Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes
- Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley
- Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka
- WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory vs. John Cena
- WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus
- Hell in a Cell Match: Edge vs. Finn Balor
- WrestleMania Showcase Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan vs. Three More Teams TBA
- WrestleMania Showcase Match: Four Teams TBD
- Brock Lesnar vs. Omos
- Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL
- Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul
