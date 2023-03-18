Every Match Announced For WWE WrestleMania 39 So Far

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 18, 2023

Following Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, the WrestleMania 39 card has been updated. The big event will take place on April 1 & 2 in Inglewood, California.

Check out the announced card thus far:

- Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

- Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

- Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka

- WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory vs. John Cena

- WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

- Hell in a Cell Match: Edge vs. Finn Balor

- WrestleMania Showcase Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan vs. Three More Teams TBA

- WrestleMania Showcase Match: Four Teams TBD

- Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

- Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL

- Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul