Gunther Is Now The Longest-Reigning Intercontinental Champion Since Honky Tonk Man

Gunther has surpassed another major WWE milestone as WWE Intercontinental Champion.

He is now the longest-reigning I.C. champion since the Honky Tonk Man. The leader of Imperium just reached 281 days as Champion which passed Mr. Perfect’s 280-day reign which ran from November 1990 to August 1991.

Gunther has the overall fourth-longest single run with the championship and the longest since Honky Tonk Man’s record 454-day reign that took place in 1987 and 1988.

In just a few days it will overtake Greg Valentine’s 285-day reign in 1984 and 1985, and then will have sights on overtaking Randy Savage who sits at number 2 with a 414-day reign.

Gunther is set to defend the title against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus at WrestleMania 39 next month.