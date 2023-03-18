Gunther Is Now The Longest-Reigning Intercontinental Champion Since Honky Tonk Man

Gunther has surpassed another major WWE milestone as WWE Intercontinental Champion.
He is now the longest-reigning I.C. champion since the Honky Tonk Man. The leader of Imperium just reached 281 days as Champion which passed Mr. Perfect’s 280-day reign which ran from November 1990 to August 1991.
Gunther has the overall fourth-longest single run with the championship and the longest since Honky Tonk Man’s record 454-day reign that took place in 1987 and 1988.
In just a few days it will overtake Greg Valentine’s 285-day reign in 1984 and 1985, and then will have sights on overtaking Randy Savage who sits at number 2 with a 414-day reign.
Gunther is set to defend the title against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus at WrestleMania 39 next month.
⚡ Big Match Featuring Rey Mysterio Set For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown
LA Knight will go up against Rey Mysterio on next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. The match was made official on this week's SmackDo [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 18, 2023 07:55AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com