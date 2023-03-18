Big Match Featuring Rey Mysterio Set For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

LA Knight will go up against Rey Mysterio on next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.
The match was made official on this week's SmackDown when Knight confronted soon to be WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio over his statement that he didn’t want to fight his son Dominik at WrestleMania 39. Knight said if Rey didn’t want to face Dom he would love to.
"I'm not gonna fight you..."@reymysterio keeps his word, he will NOT fight his son @DomMysterio35 at #WrestleMania#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/AusnsHe5IF— WWE (@WWE) March 18, 2023
Was he asking for it? YEAH! 👊💥@RealLAKnight @reymysterio #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/bqV3xBEgop— WWE (@WWE) March 18, 2023
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com