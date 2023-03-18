WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Big Match Featuring Rey Mysterio Set For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 18, 2023

LA Knight will go up against Rey Mysterio on next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

The match was made official on this week's SmackDown when Knight confronted soon to be WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio over his statement that he didn’t want to fight his son Dominik at WrestleMania 39. Knight said if Rey didn’t want to face Dom he would love to.


