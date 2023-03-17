Backstage Notes For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Fightful Select has leaked tome backstage noted ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown which you can check out below and may contain spoilers:
- While other New Day stablemates are still recovering from injuries, Xavier Woods is currently scheduled for the show.
- Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens are indicated to be present for the show, as well as other talents from WWE RAW.
- Tonight’s show will employ integration with the now-released WWE 2K23 game.
- WWE has reportedly availed the services of a bunch of extras to serve as security guards.
