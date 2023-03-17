WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Backstage Notes For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 17, 2023

Backstage Notes For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Fightful Select has leaked tome backstage noted ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown which you can check out below and may contain spoilers:

- While other New Day stablemates are still recovering from injuries, Xavier Woods is currently scheduled for the show.

- Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens are indicated to be present for the show, as well as other talents from WWE RAW.

- Tonight’s show will employ integration with the now-released WWE 2K23 game.

- WWE has reportedly availed the services of a bunch of extras to serve as security guards.

Main Event For WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1 Reportedly Revealed

There will be a title match in the main event of night one of WrestleMania 39 as you would expect. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer N [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 17, 2023 04:49PM


Tags: #wwe #smackdown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81130/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer