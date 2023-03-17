Main Event For WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1 Reportedly Revealed

There will be a title match in the main event of night one of WrestleMania 39 as you would expect.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that sources have told him Charlotte Flair defending the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley is expected to main event. Meltzer said:

“It appears to be official at this point that the two WrestleMania main events will be Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley on 4/1, which will also include Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul, and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes on 4/2.”

“We had reported weeks back that Reigns vs. Rhodes was the night two main event and that Flair vs. Ripley was favored to be the night one main event. When we had asked about Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn headlining night one, since at the time Zayn was the company’s hottest babyface character, we were told that there were political reasons in play to where Flair vs. Ripley would most likely get that spot.”