WWE Is Reportedly Making Cutbacks For WrestleMania 39

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 17, 2023

During the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed there are going to be some financial cutbacks to WWE Wrestlemania 39.

“Less personnel will be brought in and some of the foreign language announcers that had been brought in previously will be announcing via remote, which is also something that a lot of sports teams and networks are doing more of.”

WWE is reportedly making such cuts backs to said their sale of the company:

“WWE is set to meet with potential buyers for the company next month in preparation for first-round bids, two of the people said. There’s no assurance a transaction will take place.”

