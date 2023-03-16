WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update On If Pat McAfee Will Return To WWE Commentary

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 16, 2023

During an interview with The Daily Star, Wade Barrett addressed his status as a WWE commentator on SmackDown and if we will see Pat McAfee return to the announce desk. Barrett said:

“It’s as permanent as you can ever be in a role in WWE! Historically things have always been switched around and teams have been moved from here to there, and I’m not saying I’m going to be in the SmackDown hot seat for the next ten years or anything like that. But in terms of the foreseeable, it’s going to be me and [Michael] Cole going forward. Pat McAfee is always going to be a friend of WWE. He’s an incredibly talented guy and we’re all fans of his, too, but he has a lot on his plate.”

